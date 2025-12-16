Iran, Uzbekistan keen to strengthen connections for boosting agricultural trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Iran and Uzbekistan are interested in strengthening mutual relations in the field of plant protection in order to simplify agricultural trade, the head of Iran's Plant Protection Organization, Maryam Jalili- Moghadam, said during a meeting with her Uzbek counterpart, Ibrohim Ergashev, in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to her, cooperation between the plant protection agencies of the two countries can play an effective role in developing agricultural trade and guaranteeing the health of agricultural products.

Jalili-Moghadam said that the relevant agencies of the two countries are making efforts to ensure that agricultural trade is safe and free from factors that harm plants.

“The Plant Protection Organization of Iran strictly fulfills the health and quarantine requirements of agricultural products. The Iranian side is ready to exchange information, scientific and technical potential with the Uzbek side in the fields of plant protection and pest control,” she pointed out.

The official added that increasing mutual contacts between specialists, organizing joint technical meetings, and establishing coordination mechanisms can help simplify the process of agricultural trade.

At the meeting, Ergashev also noted that existing opportunities can be used to increase cooperation between the two countries in agriculture and plant quarantine. The development of cooperation in an organized form can create conditions for accelerating trade exchanges and increasing the level of trust.

