Azerbaijan implements 5 social reform packages covering 4 million citizens - Anar Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Five social reform packages have been implemented in Azerbaijan, covering four million citizens since 2018, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Anar Aliyev said at the 8th Congress of the Azerbaijan Trade Union Confederation (ATUC) held in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, in Azerbaijan, large-scale and sustainable reforms are being implemented in the social sector:

"New mechanisms are being developed to respond to the social welfare of the population, and citizens' social security remains a top priority in state policy. Since 2018, five social reform packages covering four million citizens have been implemented. The annual additional financial burden of these reforms amounted to 7.6 billion manat ($4.4 billion).

Significant progress has been made in legalizing labor relations. The number of labor contracts has increased by 45%, reaching 1.9 million, and the national wage fund has risen by 3.2 times.

The minimum wage has been raised by 3.1 times to 400 manat ($235), while the average monthly wage has doubled to 886 manat ($520). The minimum pension has been raised by 2.9 times to 320 manat ($188), and the average monthly pension has increased 2.6 times to 540 manat ($318).

Moreover, the volume of payments for allowances and Presidential pensions to the population has increased fivefold. These indicators confirm the significant results of the social reforms being implemented in the country," he added.

