Azerbaijan advances social partnership with modern collective agreements - chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Azerbaijan currently maintains 9,342 collective agreements alongside 123 sectoral collective agreements, reinforcing the country’s commitment to worker rights and social collaboration, Azerbaijan Trade Union Confederation (ATUC) Chairman Sahib Mammadov said in his report at the Confederation’s 8th congress in Baku, Trend reports.

Mammadov underscored the escalating dynamism of social partnership, noting that each successive principal collective agreement integrates contemporary and progressive stipulations meticulously aligned with the exigencies of the current labor force.

“Last month, together with our partners, we signed the ‘Country Program for Decent Work for 2025-2029’ with the International Labour Organization (ILO). This landmark agreement will strengthen social partnerships, expand workers’ social protection, and drive sustainable, inclusive growth in Azerbaijan’s labor market,” he said.

At the Congress of Azerbaijan Trade Unions on February 5-6, 1993, AHIK was founded. A voluntary union of interbranch associations and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the trade union defends and supports its members' labor, social, and economic rights and interests. AHIK links 18,610 unions. Total trade union membership is 1,600,000. 26 branch trade unions form AHIK. The Trade Union Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan was passed on February 24, 1994.

