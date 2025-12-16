New waves of ex-IDPs head to Tazabina, Seyidbayli villages in Azerbaijan's Khojaly

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 16. New groups of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been sent to Tazabina and Seyidbayli villages in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district in accordance with the ongoing Great Return program to the liberated territories by the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

At this stage, 44 people from 10 families were sent to Tazabina, and 41 people from 10 families to Seyidbayli village from the area called Dordyol in Aghdam.

The relocants had been temporarily accommodated in various regions of the country for over 30 years, particularly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings, following the Armenian takeover of these territories.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Azerbaijan's "Great Return" program aims to resettle internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions after their liberation, focusing on infrastructure development, economic revitalization, and restoring normal life. Key objectives include facilitating safe resettlement, reconstructing housing and public facilities, reviving the economy by creating jobs and attracting investment, and enhancing national security in the region.

The program represents a significant state investment and a long-term commitment, with a second phase planned from 2027 to 2030 to further effective resettlement and infrastructure progress, addressing the demographic changes resulting from the early 1990s conflict and aligning with Azerbaijan's post-conflict recovery strategy post-2020 war.

