Azerbaijani Emergency Situations minister talks of two decades of achievements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The 44-day Patriotic War, led by President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, stands at the peak of Azerbaijan’s achievements in the liberation of its occupied territories, said the country's Emergency Situations Minister Kamaladdin Heydarov, Trend reports.

Speaking today at a ceremonial event held at the Academy of the Ministry of Emergency Situations to mark the professional holiday of ministry employees and the 20th anniversary of the ministry’s establishment, Heydarov stated that within the framework of the Iron Fist operation, which lasted just 44 days, the powerful Azerbaijani Army liberated the country’s occupied lands and restored justice.

“Following the anti-terrorist operation in 2023, Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity was fully restored. Our liberated territories are being rebuilt, and life is returning to these lands,” Heydarov said.

He also emphasized that National Leader Heydar Aliyev, both during the Soviet period and the years of independence, always paid special attention to the well-being of the Azerbaijani people.

“In the fire at the oil refinery in 1971, the devastating earthquake in Ismayilli, the powerful explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in 1986, the terrorist attacks in the metro in March and July 1994, the landslide on the Bayil slope in March 2000, and the earthquake that struck Baku the same year, National Leader Heydar Aliyev immediately arrived at the scene and mobilized state institutions to eliminate the consequences,” the minister noted.