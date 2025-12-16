Azerbaijani Emergency Situations minister talks of two decades of achievements

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The 44-day Patriotic War, led by President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, stands at the peak of Azerbaijan’s achievements in the liberation of its occupied territories, said the country's Emergency Situations Minister Kamaladdin Heydarov, Trend reports.

Speaking today at a ceremonial event held at the Academy of the Ministry of Emergency Situations to mark the professional holiday of ministry employees and the 20th anniversary of the ministry’s establishment, Heydarov stated that within the framework of the Iron Fist operation, which lasted just 44 days, the powerful Azerbaijani Army liberated the country’s occupied lands and restored justice.

“Following the anti-terrorist operation in 2023, Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity was fully restored. Our liberated territories are being rebuilt, and life is returning to these lands,” Heydarov said.

He also emphasized that National Leader Heydar Aliyev, both during the Soviet period and the years of independence, always paid special attention to the well-being of the Azerbaijani people.

“In the fire at the oil refinery in 1971, the devastating earthquake in Ismayilli, the powerful explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in 1986, the terrorist attacks in the metro in March and July 1994, the landslide on the Bayil slope in March 2000, and the earthquake that struck Baku the same year, National Leader Heydar Aliyev immediately arrived at the scene and mobilized state institutions to eliminate the consequences,” the minister noted.

Heydarov recalled that the Ministry of Emergency Situations was established by a decree of President Ilham Aliyev on December 16, 2005, laying the foundation for a systematic, state-level approach to emergency management.

“The Ministry of Emergency Situations has been formed as a professional state body. Over the years, 1,134 units of equipment, including 789 fire engines, have been procured and put into operation. Nine regional centers of the MES have been commissioned. During this period, 80 fire protection facilities have been built, and nearly 70,000 sites undergo fire safety inspections each year,” he said.

The minister further stressed that over the past twenty years, Azerbaijan’s economy has expanded more than threefold, alongside large-scale reconstruction and development efforts.

“In 2007, 4,517 natural and man-made incidents were recorded, while in 2024 this figure reached 14,856. During emergency situations in 2024, nearly 29,000 affected individuals and about 5,700 people at risk of drowning were rescued. Fatalities from natural and man-made incidents declined from 132 in 2007 to 83 in 2024,” Heydarov added.

