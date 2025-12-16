Azerbaijan offers inking deals with Pakistan and Uzbekistan to boost military security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Agreements on strengthening mutual military security should be signed with Pakistan and Uzbekistan, Chairman of Azerbaijani Parliament's Regional Affairs Committee Siyavush Novruzov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the discussion of the draft law on approving the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye on strengthening mutual military security" at today's plenary session of the parliament.

"The adopted draft law has great strategic importance. In the future, we should sign similar draft laws with Pakistan and Uzbekistan so that our bilateral and multilateral relations can further expand," the MP pointed out.

