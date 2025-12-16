Azerbaijan, Rwanda establish air connectivity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The Azerbaijani Parliament has ratified an agreement on air connectivity between Azerbaijan and Rwanda, Trend reports.

The matter was discussed at today’s plenary session of the parliament. MPs were informed that the "Agreement on Air Connectivity between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Rwanda" was signed in Baku on September 20, 2025.

The agreement was concluded with the intention of establishing air connectivity between the two states by entering into a supplementary agreement to the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention), and its provisions are governed by the clauses of the Convention applicable to international air services.

Under the agreement, each contracting party grants the other the right to overfly its territory without landing and to make stops within its territory for non-commercial purposes, as well as other rights necessary to operate international air services on the routes specified in the Annex to the agreement.

The deal indicates that each contracting party is entitled to choose one or more airlines, in writing via diplomatic channels, to conduct agreed services on the designated routes. The parties maintain the right to remove or alter such designations via written notification, and the contracting parties will ensure that designated airlines are provided with fair and equal opportunities to compete in the operation of international air transport services conducted under the agreement.