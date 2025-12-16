Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan, Rwanda establish air connectivity

Society Materials 16 December 2025 13:21 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, Rwanda establish air connectivity

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The Azerbaijani Parliament has ratified an agreement on air connectivity between Azerbaijan and Rwanda, Trend reports.

The matter was discussed at today’s plenary session of the parliament. MPs were informed that the "Agreement on Air Connectivity between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Rwanda" was signed in Baku on September 20, 2025.

The agreement was concluded with the intention of establishing air connectivity between the two states by entering into a supplementary agreement to the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention), and its provisions are governed by the clauses of the Convention applicable to international air services.

Under the agreement, each contracting party grants the other the right to overfly its territory without landing and to make stops within its territory for non-commercial purposes, as well as other rights necessary to operate international air services on the routes specified in the Annex to the agreement.

The deal indicates that each contracting party is entitled to choose one or more airlines, in writing via diplomatic channels, to conduct agreed services on the designated routes. The parties maintain the right to remove or alter such designations via written notification, and the contracting parties will ensure that designated airlines are provided with fair and equal opportunities to compete in the operation of international air transport services conducted under the agreement.

The parties will also look out for each other, upon request, by providing all necessary help to fend off the unlawful seizure of civil aircraft and other unlawful acts aimed at the safety of such aircraft, their passengers and crew, airports, air navigation facilities, or any other threats to the security of civil aviation.

Additionally, each contracting party will let designated airlines take advantage of surface transport alongside international passenger or cargo air services, following the national laws of the receiving state.

The draft law on the ratification of the agreement was put to a vote and adopted in a single reading.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more