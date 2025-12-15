Türkiye and Poland sign MoU to strengthen security cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Türkiye and Poland signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at enhancing security cooperation, Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz announced on his official social media account, Trend reports.

The agreement includes the exchange of information, joint military exercises, coordination between armed forces branches, development of the defense industry, and improvement of operational capabilities.

Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz highlighted Türkiye's strategic importance to Warsaw and expressed interest in purchasing Polish military equipment, including passive radars produced by PIT-Radwar. He also promised Türkiye’s support for European projects and the potential resumption of EU accession talks.

The visit also involves discussions on regional security architecture with Romania and Türkiye, as well as preparations for the NATO summit in Ankara in July 2026. Kosiniak-Kamysz stressed that such cooperation is vital for promoting a just peace in Ukraine, while noting that negotiations remain prolonged due to Russia’s stance.