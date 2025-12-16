Azerbaijan, Türkiye agree to mutual military aid in case of armed aggression

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Azerbaijan and Türkiye will step up their mutual military security and back each other up with military assistance in the event of armed aggression, Trend reports.

This issue has been discussed at the plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament today.

The meeting noted that the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye on Strengthening Mutual Military Security" was signed on July 22, 2025, in Istanbul by the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan and the Minister of National Defense of Türkiye.

The purpose of this memorandum is to strengthen cooperation in the field of defense between the parties in order to mutually ensure the security and territorial integrity of the states of the parties, as well as to protect their sovereignty and independence.

According to the agreement, the parties undertake to provide mutual assistance to each other in the exercise of the rights of individual and collective self-defense recognized by Article 51 of the UN Charter in the event of armed aggression.

The parties shall provide military assistance to each other upon the request of one of them and in accordance with the procedure established in their national legislation. The parties shall regularly conduct joint military exercises and maneuvers in peacetime.

The memorandum delineates parameters exclusively pertaining to military collaboration and security protocols, encapsulating aspects of reciprocal support in defense operations, training methodologies, equipment standardization, and enhancing interoperability capabilities among the parties involved.



The entities, pursuant to their respective statutory frameworks, enhance the synergy of information dissemination and tactical intelligence collaboration within the defense sector. Consequently, they are positioned to exchange data acquired in the realm of military security and leverage this intelligence during coordinated operational endeavors.

The draft law on the approval of the memorandum was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.

