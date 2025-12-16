Azerbaijan and Israel discuss economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Issues on the agenda of economic cooperation were discussed between Azerbaijan and Israel, the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"During the meeting with the delegation led by Zeev Elkin, Minister at the Ministry of Finance of Israel and Co-Chairman of the Azerbaijan–Israel Joint Commission, we reviewed key issues on the economic cooperation agenda. We also exchanged views on promoting joint activities in energy, trade, investment, agriculture, digitalization, innovation, and logistics, as well as cooperation in the priority areas identified at the 4th session of the Azerbaijan–Israel Joint Commission," Jabbarov noted.

From January through November this year, the trade volume between Azerbaijan and Israel amounted to $73.39 million, down $686.9 million or 10.4 times compared to the same period in 2024.

In the reporting timeframe, trade with Israel accounted for 0.16% of Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover.

During this period, Azerbaijan's exports to Israel amounted to $22.3 million, down by $708.6 million or 32.8 times compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan imported $51.1 million worth of goods from Israel, which is an increase of $21.8 million or 74.3% compared to the previous year.