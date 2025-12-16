Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover climbs in 11M2025
Azerbaijan's foreign trade operations reached $44.6 billion from January through November 2025. This marks a $1.48 billion or 3.4% increase compared to the same period last year. The trade balance showed a surplus of $2.2 billion, although it decreased by $3.35 billion or 2.5 times year on year.
