Iran's imports of products from Azerbaijan take nosedive in 8M2025
Iran's imports from Azerbaijan dropped by 66.6% in value and 59.7% in weight during the first eight months of 2025 compared to 2024. The total value of imports during this period was around $7.53 million, down from nearly $22.6 million last year. Iran's non-oil trade with Azerbaijan amounted to $398 million, showing a decline in both value and weight.
