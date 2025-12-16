Iran's non-oil exports to Azerbaijan decrease in 8M2025
Iran's non-oil exports to Azerbaijan fell by 15.2% in value and 1.54% in weight during the first eight months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. The total value of these exports was approximately $390 million, amounting to 576,000 tons, down from over $460 million and 585,000 tons last year.
