Iran emphasizes continued development of South Pars Gas field with Qatar
Efforts to develop the South Pars gas field have increased production by 8 million cubic meters of rich gas daily. A new well in the 13th phase has added 1.7 million cubic meters to daily output. These measures aim to address gas shortages during the winter season.
