Finland multiplies investments in Azerbaijan's economy for 9M2025

Foreign direct investments (FDI) from Finland to Azerbaijan totaled $21.2 million in the first nine months of 2025, a 9.6-fold increase from last year. Azerbaijan's FDI in Finland reached $10.9 million, 2.8 times more than in 2024. Finnish investments made up 0.4% of Azerbaijan's total FDI, while Azerbaijani investments in Finland accounted for 0.5%.

