Uzbekistan reveals venue for fourth Central Asia-Korea parliamentary meeting

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 16. The fourth meeting of the Speakers of Parliaments of Central Asian states and Korea is scheduled to take place in 2026 in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan.

The announcement was made during the third meeting of the Speakers of Parliaments of Central Asian countries and Korea, held under the theme “Cooperation for Human Dignity, Social Justice, and Environmental Protection.”

During the plenary session and thematic discussions, participants held in-depth talks on economic cooperation and digital transformation. Proposals were developed to advance the digital economy, introduce innovative solutions, and support small and medium-sized enterprises.

Within the framework of environmental and green policies, the discussions focused on measures to mitigate the impacts of climate change, promote the efficient use of natural resources, improve environmental legislation, and strengthen parliamentary oversight in this area.

Subsequent to the convening, a collaborative communiqué was ratified, encapsulating the consensus achieved. The stakeholders have reached a consensus to perpetuate collaborative efforts in the domain of parliamentary diplomacy, facilitate the interchange of optimal legislative methodologies, and enhance the frameworks for dialogue engagement.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and South Korea reached $1.4 billion in January–October 2025, accounting for 2.2% of Uzbekistan’s total foreign trade.