New legal framework set to govern e-cigarette penalties - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Azerbaijan plans to regulate fines and enforcement mechanisms for the use of electronic cigarettes through legal acts following the adoption of the new law, MP Soltan Mammadov, a member of the parliament’s Health Committee, told journalists, Trend reports.

Mammadov noted that harmful habits are still a thorn in the side when it comes to non-communicable diseases, and the risks of tobacco use and traditional smoking are well known to the public.

"According to statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO), even in some developed countries, electronic cigarette use is widespread, particularly among minors," Mammadov said.

He added that usage among minors is roughly ten times higher than among adults, which suggests that a good number of youngsters are taking the plunge into vaping, even if they do not use traditional tobacco products.

The new bill aims to clarify the classification of tobacco products, drawing a clear line between traditional tobacco, heated tobacco products, and where electronic cigarettes fit into the mix. Mammadov emphasized that the proposed regulations are informed by global experience, where some countries have banned e-cigarettes entirely while others impose strict usage restrictions or chemical content regulations.

"Implementing restrictions on tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes containing carcinogens or harmful chemicals even with low or no nicotine, is a step toward protecting public health and preventing the rise of certain diseases," he noted.

As he pointed out, the legislation also tackles the growing wave of e-cigarette use among schoolchildren, shining a spotlight on the pressing nature of the issue.

Mammadov posited that for any legislative framework to achieve efficacy, punitive measures against infractions are imperative, and the quantum of penalties along with ancillary enforcement modalities will be delineated via pertinent statutory instruments post-enactment of the law.

