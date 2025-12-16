Baku hosts National Championship in artistic gymnastics (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan Materials 16 December 2025 21:41 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. On December 16 and 17, the 30th National Championship in men’s artistic gymnastics and the 9th National Championship in women’s artistic gymnastics, as well as the Baku Championship, are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena, Trend reports.

Gymnasts competed in the following age categories: children (2014), juniors (2015–2016), young children (2017–2018), youths (2011–2012) and seniors (2007 and older).

On the first day of the competition, athletes performed in the individual all-around, while on the second day they will demonstrate routines on individual apparatuses.

At the end, the gymnasts who win in each category will be awarded.

