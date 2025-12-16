Azerbaijan discloses top importers of its oil in 11M2025

Azerbaijan exported 22.1 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products worth $11.5 billion from January to November 2025. The export value decreased by $1.8 billion (13.5%), while the volume grew by 576,000 tons (2.7%). Italy was the largest importer, followed by the Czech Republic and Croatia.

