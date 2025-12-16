Azerbaijan discloses top importers of its oil in 11M2025
Azerbaijan exported 22.1 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products worth $11.5 billion from January to November 2025. The export value decreased by $1.8 billion (13.5%), while the volume grew by 576,000 tons (2.7%). Italy was the largest importer, followed by the Czech Republic and Croatia.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy