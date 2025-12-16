Iran records rise in iron and steel exports for 8M2025
Iran's iron and steel exports grew by 27% in value and 41% in weight, totaling 26.7 million tons worth $5.37 billion. Crude steel exports rose by 26% in value and 42% in weight, reaching 5.47 million tons worth $2.26 billion. Steel product exports increased by 12% in value and 20% in weight, totaling 3.02 million tons worth $1.4 billion.
