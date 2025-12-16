Azerbaijan shares details on its foreign service turnover in 9M2025

Azerbaijan's total foreign services trade reached $14 billion in the first nine months of 2025. Of this, $7.7 billion was from services provided by non-residents to Azerbaijan, while $6.3 billion came from services provided by Azerbaijan to non-residents. Transportation services made up 28.2% of the turnover, with a $1.3 billion surplus, showing a 50.2% increase.

