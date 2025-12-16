Turkmenistan reports number of nationwide ATMs in operation
SCB Dayhanbank holds the lion's share of the ATM network, running a whopping 1,022 machines, which is almost half of the total pie. SCB Turkmenistan, boasting 443 ATMs, and JSCB Turkmenbashi, with 354 machines under their belt, are two peas in a pod when it comes to managing over one-third of all ATMs across the nation. Other banks, such as JSCB Halkbank, JSCB Senagat, SBforFEA, JSCB Rysgal, Turkmen-Turkish JSCB, and the Central Bank itself, collectively hold around 15% of the total ATM pie.
