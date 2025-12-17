Loans granted to Iran's industrial and mining sectors surge in 7M2025
In the first seven months of the current Iranian year, loans to the industrial and mining sectors surged by over 64% compared to the same period last year, reflecting strong growth in sectoral financing.
