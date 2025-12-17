Tajikistan demonstrates substantial economic expansion
Tajikistan’s economic growth is on the upswing, and with energy independence just around the corner, thanks to major infrastructure projects like the Rogun Hydropower Plant, the country is set to weather any storm and stand on its own two feet in the years ahead.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy