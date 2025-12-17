Major banks lead in electronic payment infrastructure in Turkmenistan

The Central Bank of Turkmenistan reports that SCB Turkmenistan and SCB Dayhanbank lead in POS terminal operation, with 7,427 and 7,225 terminals, accounting for nearly 40% of the national total. JSCB Turkmenbashi and JSCB Halkbank follow, operating 5,876 and 5,364 terminals, representing 30% of the overall share. Smaller banks, such as JSCB Rysgal and SBforFEA, operate significantly fewer terminals, reflecting a concentration of electronic payment access among a few major banks.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register