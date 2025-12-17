Kazakhstan’s outbound transfers soar with Zolotaya Korona’s boost

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 17. In October 2025, Zolotaya Korona processed a total of 137,940 outbound money transactions from Kazakhstan, representing a 2.7% increase from the 134,310 transactions recorded in September.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Bank of Kazakhstan shows that the total value of transfers via Zolotaya Korona amounted to 56.946 billion tenge ($109.86 million), a 5.6% decrease from 60.326 billion tenge ($116.38 million) in September.

In October, Zolotaya Korona accounted for 83.6% of the total value of international remittances sent from Kazakhstan, a slight decrease from 84.3% in September. This solidified its position as the leading global money transfer system by transaction volume.

Kazakhstan sent a total of 152,870 transactions abroad via the International Money Transfer System (IMTS) in October, amounting to 68.092 billion tenge (approximately $131.36 million). Compared to September 2025, the number of outbound transfers increased by 2.4%, while the total value of these transactions experienced a decline of 4.9%.

As of December 11, 2025, the official exchange rate set by the National Bank of Kazakhstan is 1 USD = 518.39 KZT.