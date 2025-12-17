Azerbaijan's revenues from petroleum coke and oil bitumen exports elevate in 11M2025
Azerbaijan exported 195,000 tons of petroleum coke worth $59.9 million, a 3.8-fold increase in value. Oil bitumen exports totaled 4,360 tons valued at $1.13 million, up 5.2 times in value. Petroleum coke made up 0.26% of total exports.
