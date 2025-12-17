Azerbaijan's international air cargo traffic value jumps in 11M2025
Azerbaijan moved a whopping 40,142 tons of cargo, raking in a cool $7.04 billion by air from January to November 2025. This signified a half-and-half jump in value, yet a near half drop in volume when stacked against 2024. Exports came in at a whopping $345.05 million, weighing in at 27,536 tons, while imports hit the high road at $6.6 billion, tipping the scales at 12,606 tons.
