Azerbaijan reveals state budget funds returned to people and legal entities in 11M2025
Azerbaijan refunded nearly 300 million manat from the state budget to individuals and businesses during the January–November period, covering VAT on goods and services as well as payments in liberated territories.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy