Azerbaijan portrays its electricity export revenues in 11M2025

Azerbaijan sent 1.2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity out the door in the first 11 months of 2025, raking in $69.7 million in revenue. This represents a 30% dip in volume and a 25.8% slide in value when stacked against the same timeframe last year. Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports saw electricity exports making up a neat 2.35%, proving that every little bit helps in the grand scheme of things.

