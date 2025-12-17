Azerbaijan portrays its electricity export revenues in 11M2025
Azerbaijan sent 1.2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity out the door in the first 11 months of 2025, raking in $69.7 million in revenue. This represents a 30% dip in volume and a 25.8% slide in value when stacked against the same timeframe last year. Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports saw electricity exports making up a neat 2.35%, proving that every little bit helps in the grand scheme of things.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy