Saudi Arabia ramps up remittances to Azerbaijan in 9M2025

Remittances from individuals in Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan totaled $19.9 million from January through September 2025. This represents a 33.4% increase, or nearly $5 million, compared to the same period last year. Saudi Arabia accounted for 2.3% of total remittances to Azerbaijan, ranking 7th in the volume of money transfers.

