Former IDPs return home to Azerbaijan's Lachin, Khojavend and Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the city of Lachin, to the settlement of Hadrut and to the settlement of Girmizi Bazar in the Khojavend district and to the village of Khidirli in the Aghdam district, Trend reports.

At this stage, 17 families (69 people) are returning to the city of Lachin, 6 families (26 people) are returning to the settlement of Hadrut in the Khojavend district, 18 families (91 people) are returning to the settlement of Girmizi Bazar in the Khojavend district, and 16 families (45 people) are returning to the village of Khidirli in the Aghdam district.

The former IDPs returning to the native city thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.