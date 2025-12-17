Azerbaijan's revenue from natural gas exports augments in 11M2025
Azerbaijan sent 22.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas down the pipeline, raking in a cool $8 billion from January to November 2025. The export value shot up by $513.27 million, a jump of 6.7%, while the volume took a hit, dropping by 718 million cubic meters, or 3%, when stacked against 2024. During this stretch, natural gas made up a hefty 34.69% of Azerbaijan's total exports, proving to be the bread and butter of the economy.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy