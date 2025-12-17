Gold-secured loan from just 1% per month!

Life often brings unexpected expenses or urgent plans. In such cases, a gold-secured loan is one of the most accessible and convenient solutions. You can obtain cash by valuing your gold, regardless of your previous credit history, and without the need for official employment.



Yelo Bank is currently offering this product on even more favorable terms: until January 31, 2026, gold-secured loans are available starting from only 1% per month and can be obtained commission-free.

Customers can choose between two repayment options:

Equal monthly payments – convenient budget planning by paying the same fixed amount each month;

Grace period repayment – in this option, only the interest is paid monthly, while the principal is repaid in full at the end of the loan term.

This loan also comes with several other advantages: your gold is highly valued, financial support is provided regardless of your credit history, and your jewelry is stored securely in uniquely numbered envelopes and safes. Loan repayments can be made easily with any bank card via the Yelo app, the yelo.az website, payment terminals, or at any Yelo branch.



Now is the perfect time to turn your gold into financial support. Yelo Bank invites everyone to take advantage of this campaign. More details: https://ylb.az/48TzK2O.



