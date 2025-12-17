Kazakhstan sets sights on transforming energy landscape by 2030

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 17. Kazakhstan aims to modernize its energy and utilities infrastructure on a large scale, with at least 200 facilities set for reconstruction and 86,000 kilometers of networks to be upgraded by 2030, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a ceremony dedicated to the Day of Energy Workers, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

The Head of State underscored the successful implementation of the “Tariff in Exchange for Investment” program, which has attracted more than 900 billion tenge in private investment over the past three years, primarily for capital repairs.

“We must maintain momentum and not allow the pace of progress to slow. Our goal is to ensure the development of a reliable and modern energy infrastructure that can fuel economic growth,” President Tokayev emphasized.

In alignment with this vision, the government has launched the National Project “Modernization of the Energy and Utilities Sectors,” designed to systematically upgrade facilities and networks, thereby strengthening the nation's energy capacity.

“Our country is on track to become a major energy powerhouse with considerable export potential,” Tokayev affirmed, highlighting the crucial role of infrastructure modernization in driving Kazakhstan's economic development and its regional energy leadership.

At the heart of this modernization initiative is a substantial National Project (2025–2029), which, with a planned investment surpassing $24 billion (13 trillion tenge), seeks to overhaul an energy and utilities system that has suffered from decades of underinvestment and critical deterioration.

The government plans to attract $1.8 billion (1 trillion tenge) in 2026 alone, up significantly from the initial $278 million pilot phase in 2025. The five-year plan covers the repair and construction of 86,000 kilometers of utility networks.

The primary objective is to reduce the average "wear and tear" of utility networks to below 50% by 2029. Currently, some regions face deterioration rates as high as 90% for wastewater facilities.