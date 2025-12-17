Tajikistan set to develop telecommunications sector strategy by 2040

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 17. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, during his address to the Parliament, instructed the Communications Service to develop and submit to the government for consideration a draft Strategy for the Development of the Country’s Telecommunications Sector through 2040, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik President.

According to him, the purpose of the document is to provide the population with high-speed internet and to modernize infrastructure, including the expansion of fiber-optic networks and international communication channels.

Furthermore, the head of state emphasized the importance of effective tax administration for the country’s sustainable development.

He noted that the Tax Administration Development Program for the period from 2020 to 2025 has been successfully implemented, leading to improvements in tax management.

Taking into account new challenges and changes in the economy, the President instructed that a new program for Tajikistan’s tax system for the period from 2026 to 2030 be prepared.