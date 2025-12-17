Kazakhstan's clean energy transition picks up pace, President Tokayev says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 17. Kazakhstan is making significant strides in renewable energy, with the sector now accounting for over 7% of the country’s total energy mix, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a ceremony dedicated to the Day of Energy Workers, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

Despite the country’s substantial coal reserves of around 33 billion tons, Tokayev emphasized that renewable energy development remains a priority. Over the past five years, Kazakhstan has invested approximately $2.5 billion in the sector.

“To further increase clean energy production, we have established cooperation with leading global companies,” the President said, highlighting the country’s commitment to diversifying its energy sources and advancing sustainable development.

Earlier, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said at a press conference that Kazakhstan has commissioned 266 MW of new renewable energy projects in 2025. During the media briefing, the minister highlighted the escalating energy utilization metrics within the nation. He indicated that in the early 2000s, Kazakhstan's annual electricity generation was approximately 50 billion kWh, but by the conclusion of the previous year, this metric had escalated to 117.9 billion kWh, with projections for 2025 estimating a total generation of around 122 billion kWh.