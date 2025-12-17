Tajikistan bolsters food security amid climate challenges, President Rahmon says

Despite global climate fluctuations, including extreme heat and dust storms, Tajikistan’s agricultural production experienced a notable increase of 8.5% in 2025, underscoring the resilience of the sector.

"In a year marked by some of the highest temperatures in decades, our farmers have displayed exceptional perseverance, overcoming significant challenges and delivering positive outcomes," the President remarked.

President Emomali Rahmon conveyed his appreciation to agricultural workers, acknowledging their unwavering dedication and critical role in sustaining the sector amidst the difficulties posed by climate change.

The President also highlighted the imperative of establishing strategic food reserves to safeguard national food security. He reiterated the importance of creating two-year food stockpiles to ensure preparedness for potential emergencies and to fortify the country’s resilience during times of crisis.

Earlier, Tajikistan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was reported at 173 billion somoni ($18.8 billion) for the year, with the country's economy growing by 8.4%.