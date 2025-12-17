Tajikistan bolsters food security amid climate challenges, President Rahmon says

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 17. Food
security in Tajikistan has reached 85%, marking an important
achievement in ensuring the country’s sustainable development,
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said in his address to the
Parliament, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik
President.
Despite global climate fluctuations, including extreme heat and
dust storms, Tajikistan’s agricultural production experienced a
notable increase of 8.5% in 2025, underscoring the resilience of
the sector.
"In a year marked by some of the highest temperatures in
decades, our farmers have displayed exceptional perseverance,
overcoming significant challenges and delivering positive
outcomes," the President remarked.
President Emomali Rahmon conveyed his appreciation to
agricultural workers, acknowledging their unwavering dedication and
critical role in sustaining the sector amidst the difficulties
posed by climate change.
The President also highlighted the imperative of establishing
strategic food reserves to safeguard national food security. He
reiterated the importance of creating two-year food stockpiles to
ensure preparedness for potential emergencies and to fortify the
country’s resilience during times of crisis.
Earlier, Tajikistan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was reported
at 173 billion somoni ($18.8 billion) for the year, with the
country's economy growing by 8.4%.