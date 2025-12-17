Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Tajikistan bolsters food security amid climate challenges, President Rahmon says

Economy Materials 17 December 2025 12:13 (UTC +04:00)
Tajikistan bolsters food security amid climate challenges, President Rahmon says
Photo: Tajik president's office

Umar Abakirov
Umar Abakirov
DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 17. Food security in Tajikistan has reached 85%, marking an important achievement in ensuring the country’s sustainable development, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said in his address to the Parliament, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik President.

Despite global climate fluctuations, including extreme heat and dust storms, Tajikistan’s agricultural production experienced a notable increase of 8.5% in 2025, underscoring the resilience of the sector.

"In a year marked by some of the highest temperatures in decades, our farmers have displayed exceptional perseverance, overcoming significant challenges and delivering positive outcomes," the President remarked.

President Emomali Rahmon conveyed his appreciation to agricultural workers, acknowledging their unwavering dedication and critical role in sustaining the sector amidst the difficulties posed by climate change.

The President also highlighted the imperative of establishing strategic food reserves to safeguard national food security. He reiterated the importance of creating two-year food stockpiles to ensure preparedness for potential emergencies and to fortify the country’s resilience during times of crisis.

Earlier, Tajikistan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was reported at 173 billion somoni ($18.8 billion) for the year, with the country's economy growing by 8.4%.

