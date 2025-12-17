Iran strives to enhance railway connections with neighbors - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Iran is interested in expanding rail links with neighboring countries and, consequently, in increasing rail transport and freight traffic through the country, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Executive Director of the Iranian Railways Company Jabbar Ali Zakeri said at the 9th Transport, Logistics and Related Industries Exhibition conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, transport and freight activities in the country must be oriented towards transit. So that the transportation of export, import, and transit cargo is of interest to all sectors. This strategy will also have a positive impact on the income of transport companies, manufacturers, and logistics businessmen.

Zakeri noted that serious steps need to be taken in the railway sector in the border regions in the east and west of the country. The construction of a railway line to Iraq has begun at the Shalamcheh border crossing point in Iran. The Kermanshah-Eslamabad railway line will soon be commissioned in the country. Thus, the railway line from the second direction to Iraq from Iran will be possible through the Khosravi border crossing point.

The Deputy Minister further emphasized that work is progressing on the Tabriz-Marand-Cheshmeh Soraya railway project, situated along Iran's border with Türkiye. This new railway line is poised to connect the existing Sarakhs railway in eastern Iran with Türkiye, completing the southern route of the East-West Transport Corridor.

"The railway will facilitate operations at key border crossings, including Jolfa and Astara in the north, as well as the Caspian and Amirabad ports. Additionally, it will serve vital crossings at Inchaburun, Sarakhs, and Lotfabad," he explained. "An increase in cargo traffic from these routes has already been recorded."

The official also highlighted the success of the Khaf-Herat railway along the Afghan border, noting that approximately 15,000 tons of cargo were transported last year (March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025). Since the start of 2025, cargo transportation by rail has surged to 400,000 tons. Looking ahead, 1.2 million tons are expected to be transported via this railway line in the next year (March 21, 2026, through March 20, 2027).

In line with its strategy to enhance international trade, Iran is prioritizing the development of its railway infrastructure to bolster transit and freight transport within the North-South and East-West International Transport Corridors.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel