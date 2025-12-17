TRACECA, UNECE explore digital future of multimodal transport in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) discussed the digital transformation of multimodal transport in Baku, TRACECA's statement said, Trend reports via TRACECA.

The discussions took place during the 20th International Capacity-Building Seminar on Trade and Transport Facilitation.

"The seminar was organized by UNECE in collaboration with the Permanent Secretariat of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission and supported by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

Representatives from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, as well as invited experts and participants from Eastern Europe and the Special Programme for Economic Cooperation of Central Asian countries (SPECA) took part in the seminar.

The seminar focused on the digital transformation of multimodal data and document exchange using UN/CEFACT standards in Eastern European and SPECA countries, including the development of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor," the statement said.

The main goal of the seminar was to strengthen the capacity of countries to implement digital solutions for trade and transport facilitation and to discuss practical aspects of applying UN standards to ensure the compatibility of information systems within multimodal supply chains.

The seminar opened with welcoming speeches from representatives of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, UNECE, the Permanent Secretariat of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission, as well as the Director of the UNECE Regional Office for Capacity Building in Europe.

The Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission, Asset Asavbayev, emphasized the key role of digitalization in improving the efficiency and sustainability of international transport. He noted that this direction is reflected in the Digital Concept of the International Transport Corridor TRACECA and is a priority for the organization's activities.

"Special attention was given to the importance of UN/CEFACT standards as the basis for compatibility and mutual recognition of digital solutions between countries and modes of transport.

"Further development of digital transport solutions requires coordinated efforts from the concerned countries, railway administrations, and international organizations, including the use of UN/CEFACT standards and a phased approach to implementing electronic data exchange," Asavbayev stressed.

As part of the two-day program, several sessions were held to discuss the results and next steps of pilot projects for the digitalization of multimodal transport. Presentations were made by representatives of UNECE, the Permanent Secretariat of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission, the World Customs Organization (WCO), as well as UN/CEFACT experts, the UN Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), representatives from railway administrations, ports, relevant national authorities, and international professional associations," the statement highlighted.

Particular attention was given to discussions on pilot projects for the digitalization of the electronic railway waybill e-CIM/SMGS on TRACECA routes, data exchange between ports in the Caspian region, the development of the electronic road consignment note (eCMR) and national electronic platforms, as well as the integration of transport data into customs and other regulatory IT systems.

"In one of the sessions, the Secretary-General of TRACECA presented a report on the next steps for the e-CIM/SMGS pilot project, including further testing, geographical expansion, and preparation of contractual and technical agreements for wider application of electronic transport documents.

The seminar also included an award ceremony, 'For contribution to the development of the TRACECA transport corridor,' during which representatives of organizations and experts were recognized for their significant contribution to the development and implementation of multimodal transport digitalization projects, including the e-CIM/SMGS pilot project.

At the conclusion of the seminar, participants reaffirmed their commitment to further advancing the digital transformation of multimodal transport based on UN standards, particularly UN/CEFACT standards, and emphasized the need to strengthen coordination between government authorities, international organizations, and the private sector to create seamless multimodal digital transport corridors in the TRACECA region and SPECA countries," the statement added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel