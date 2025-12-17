KazTransOil expands reach to Europe, opening strategic branch in Poland

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 17. KazTransOil’s Board of Directors has approved the opening of its first EU branch in Poland to manage Kazakh oil transit and strengthen energy ties with Europe, especially with Germany, Trend reports via the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.

The new branch is expected to safeguard the company’s interests in Poland and participate in organizing the transportation of Kazakh oil through pipeline systems of other countries, including transit via Belarus. It will also handle accounting operations for the reception and delivery of Kazakh oil at the “Adamova Zastava” point in Poland for subsequent supplies to European countries.

The project is of strategic importance for ensuring stable oil supplies to Germany, including deliveries to the oil refinery in Schwedt. The branch’s opening is also aimed at developing international alternative oil transportation routes, increasing supply reliability, and strengthening Kazakhstan’s position in the global energy market.

Earlier, in December, Kazakhstan agreed to redirect 58,000 tons of oil from the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) system via the port of Aktau to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, while increasing shipments to China and Russia. The move follows recent disruptions, including an attack on CPC’s marine facilities at the port of Novorossiysk in late November, which temporarily took key infrastructure out of service.