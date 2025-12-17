SOCAR holds Hackathon 2025 with Microsoft as official partner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. SOCAR Hackathon 2025 took place at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), organized by SOCAR with Microsoft as the official partner, Trend reports via SOCAR.

At the opening ceremony, Elmar Gasimov, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School; Arzu Javadova, Vice President of SOCAR; Teymur Aliyev, Head of SOCAR’s Strategic Management and Innovations Department; Gumyrbek Sandibekov, representative of Microsoft; and Azad Huseynov, SOCAR’s Chief Data Officer, delivered speeches. They emphasized the importance of the event for Azerbaijan’s innovation ecosystem and noted that the competition creates significant opportunities to unlock young people’s creative potential and identify innovative approaches to real industrial challenges. The speakers also shared information about SOCAR’s innovation strategy and digital transformation initiatives and wished success to the participating teams.

During the two-day SOCAR Hackathon 2025, teams competed in the fields of Artificial Intelligence Engineering and Data Engineering.

On the first day of the event, participants attended a presentation by Microsoft on data and artificial intelligence services and familiarized themselves with the objectives of the competition, evaluation criteria, and technical capabilities.

The teams then moved to the ideation phase, where they worked on innovative solutions with the support of mentors.

On the second day of the hackathon, teams completed their projects and presented them to the jury.

Following deliberations by the jury, the winners were announced. In the Artificial Intelligence Engineering category, Neon Tech won first place, Triangle took second place, and BitByte placed third. In the Data Engineering category, VSG won first place, NoWay took second place, and Osmos placed third.

The event concluded with an award ceremony for the winners.