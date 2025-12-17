Snam signs protocol with Trade Unions to modernize industrial relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Italian energy infrastructure company Snam has signed a protocol with trade unions FILCTEM CGIL, FEMCA CISL and UILTEC UIL to implement a new Industrial Relations model, aimed at renewing and strengthening the Group’s participatory system in line with ongoing economic, production and technological changes, Trend reports via Snam.

The three-year protocol is designed to foster constructive and long-lasting dialogue between the company and trade union representatives, consolidating a framework that values information, consultation and negotiation.

Key features of the new model include:

Enhanced participation system: The Joint Participation Body (Organismo Paritetico di Partecipazione – OPP) becomes operational as a non-negotiating body with guidance functions and dedicated information access. The Group Negotiation Committee and the Technical Committee will continue to handle negotiation and detailed technical analysis.

Future-focused training: The protocol reaffirms the strategic role of training to enhance professional skills in line with business objectives.

Employee well-being: Corporate welfare measures are strengthened, including supplementary health insurance and initiatives supporting work-life balance such as flexible hours and smart working.

Inclusion and community engagement: The agreement emphasizes diversity and anti-discrimination initiatives, alongside support for local communities through the Snam Foundation.

Safety focus: Health, safety and environmental protection remain a priority, with Workers’ Representatives for Health and Safety involved directly within the OPP.

Snam said the protocol reflects its commitment to an inclusive approach that balances company goals with employee participation, well-being and community responsibility.