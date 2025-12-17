Baku-Abu Dhabi axis: shaping new geopolitical and economic frontiers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Relations between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are an example of a partnership that has been developing rapidly in recent years, has acquired a strategic content and is multifaceted in nature, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

According to him, these relations are based on the principles of mutual respect, sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs and are consistently strengthened both on bilateral and international platforms.

"There is a high-level political dialogue between the two countries. Regular meetings between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan are an indicator of mutual trust and political will. The UAE has always supported the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, considering the UAE to be a reliable partner in the Gulf region. The parties also support each other's initiatives within international organizations," he said.

The analyst noted that this visit and the meetings held within its framework clearly demonstrate the current stage and future prospects of Azerbaijan-UAE relations.

"First of all, President Ilham Aliyev's visit to the UAE at the invitation of the country's president is an indicator of the high-level political dialogue and mutual trust existing between the two states. In recent years, relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE have risen to the level of a strategic partnership. Cooperation in the energy, renewable energy, investments, transport-logistics, humanitarian and cultural fields is developing dynamically. The meeting held in Abu Dhabi is of particular importance in terms of deepening this cooperation and exchanging positions on regional and global processes.

The fact that the meeting was held in the UAE capital also emphasizes the growing geopolitical and economic importance of the Gulf region for Azerbaijan. The country is an important actor in terms of ensuring stability in the Middle Corridor and the South Caucasus, while the UAE is one of the powerful political and economic centers in the Middle East and globally. In this context, direct contacts of the heads of state play the role of an important platform for determining new directions of bilateral cooperation," he explained.

Garayev noted that the joint participation of President Ilham Aliyev and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the opening ceremony of the annual global sports tournament called Future Games 2025 highlights the humanitarian and public diplomacy dimension of the visit.

"In modern times, sport has become not only a means of competition and entertainment but also an important tool that unites people, promotes innovation and technology, and strengthens cooperation among young people. The participation of the Azerbaijani leader in such a global sports event once again demonstrates the country's support for international sports initiatives and its active position on a global scale," he added.