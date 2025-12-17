Caspian Ports set to introduce Maritime Single Window for streamlined shipping

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The Maritime Single Window (MSW) initiative is set to be launched at ports across the Caspian Sea, aiming to simplify procedures and enhance transparency in maritime transport, Trend reports, citing the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA).

The announcement was made during the Caspian Ports and Logistics 2025 international exhibition and conference, within the session titled “Middle Corridor: Achievements of the Aktau Hub in 2025 and Prospects for 2026” held in Aktau.

The MSW is an electronic “single window” system for maritime transport, designed to streamline port operations and increase transparency.

“Special attention was given to TRACECA’s Digital Concept, the work of the Digitalization Working Group, and the preparation of the Agreement on the Use of Electronic Documents, aimed at promoting paperless transport and mutual recognition of electronic data among participating countries. Plans to launch the Maritime Single Window initiative at Caspian Sea ports were also highlighted as a key tool to simplify procedures and enhance transparency in maritime transport,” the report stated.

During the session, participants discussed the achievements of Aktau port in 2025, plans to expand container handling capacity, the implementation of modern port and shipping management systems, and prospects for strengthening cooperation along the Middle Corridor with the involvement of international financial institutions and the business community.

The event aimed to promote sustainable multimodal connectivity between Europe, the Caucasus, and Asia, strengthen collaboration among governments, international organizations, and the private sector, and exchange experience on improving port infrastructure, logistics processes, and cross-border transport along the Middle Corridor routes.

Discussions focused on port modernization, digitalization of transport processes, adoption of international standards, and enhancing the competitiveness of Caspian routes.

TRACECA Secretary General Asset Assavbayev addressed the session, emphasizing the importance of TRACECA’s experience in developing transport links and the significance of the TRACECA Basic Multilateral Agreement as a legal foundation for the corridor. He also highlighted the organization’s current priorities, including the implementation of the TRACECA Strategy and Action Plan, development of port and multimodal infrastructure, and promotion of initiatives for digital transformation in transport and logistics processes.

The Middle Corridor is a trade transport route connecting Asia and Europe, serving as an alternative to traditional northern and southern corridors. It starts in China, passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, crosses the Caspian Sea, continues through Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, and reaches Europe. This overland route bypasses longer maritime paths, linking eastern regions of Asia, including China, directly with Europe.

