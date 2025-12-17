Azerbaijani parliament speaker meets with EU Delegation's chief (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova met with the Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan Marijana Kujundžić today, a source in the parliament told Trend.

Gafarova congratulated Kujundžić on the start of her diplomatic mission in the country and wished her success in forthcoming endeavors.

The meeting exchanged views on the Azerbaijan-EU relations. Particularly, the favorable trajectories noted in the bilateral engagement, reciprocal delegations, and strategic dialogues in 2025 were positively acknowledged. The importance of meetings between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the European Council Charles Michel, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was highlighted as significant for discussing various aspects of the bilateral agenda.

Kujundžić congratulated Azerbaijan on the progress made in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, describing it as a historic achievement. The diplomat stated that advancements in peace between the parties were significant events not solely for the geopolitical landscape of the region and the continent but also for the global arena.

The speaker briefed the diplomat on the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as confidence-building measures between the parliaments.

In this context, Gafarova addressed concerns related to the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process in the EU-Armenia Partnership Strategic Agenda.

The speaker also noted the close cooperation between the parliaments of Azerbaijan and EU member states. She positively recalled the relevant visits and meetings.

Regarding the European Parliament's resolutions against Azerbaijan, Gafarova pointed out that the current realities in the region and the achievements in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia once again proved the biased nature of these resolutions.

The discussion also reviewed various aspects of Azerbaijan-EU relations, with an emphasis on the importance of energy partnership. Additionally, emergent avenues for amplifying synergies in logistics, commerce, and ancillary domains were underscored.

