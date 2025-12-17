Iran discloses output volume from its Sepehr and Jufair oil fields
Iran has produced about 35 million barrels of crude oil from the Sepehr and Jufair fields so far, highlighting their growing role in the country’s oil output.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy