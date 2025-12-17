Iran affirms full compliance with its obligations under NPT – FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17.​ Iran is fully complying with all its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and remains committed to the process, said Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Araghchi underscored that Iran will not relinquish its entitlements as stipulated by the treaty framework.

He added that the peaceful use of nuclear energy, including uranium enrichment, is a legitimate right of Iran, which it continues to protect despite military strikes against its facilities.

The Iranian minister noted that attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites by the United States and Israel caused some damage to facilities and equipment but neither destroyed Iran’s technology nor weakened the country’s resolve.

Following air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities by Israel and the United States in June, Iran minimized its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The Iranian parliament passed a law stipulating that any cooperation with the IAEA requires approval from the Supreme National Security Council.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out military air strikes against Iran, leading to the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior personnel.

Meanwhile, on the same evening, Iran responded to Israel with Operation True Promise III: hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones were launched at several targets, including Tel Aviv, resulting in civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

On June 22, the US launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. It was reported that the airstrikes destroyed Iranian nuclear facilities.

In addition, on the evening of June 23, Iran launched airstrikes on a US military base in Qatar.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the Israeli government had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by US President Donald Trump.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement noting the cessation of attacks.

