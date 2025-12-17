Tajikistan unveils reforms to strengthen nation's credit system and expand housing access

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 17. President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan emphasized the necessity of strengthening the nation's financial system and expanding access to credit for both businesses and individuals, particularly in terms of facilitating mortgage loans for housing acquisition, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik President.

Speaking in parliament on December 16, he emphasized that further improvement of Tajikistan’s economic situation requires the development and implementation of a capital market development strategy.

"I propose the creation and adoption of a national capital market development strategy. This strategy will serve as a foundation for improving access to financial resources for businesses and citizens, stimulating the growth of the capital market, and increasing Tajikistan’s attractiveness to foreign investors," he noted.

Furthermore, the president highlighted the importance of mortgage lending for Tajik citizens. To improve the social well-being of the population and expand homeownership opportunities, he proposed improving the mechanisms for issuing housing loans.

"It is necessary to enhance the mechanisms for the development of mortgage lending and take appropriate measures to increase the volume of such loans available to the population," he said.

Earlier, Tajikistan's state budget revenues from January to November this year totaled 50 billion somoni ($5.4 billion), with projections indicating that the figure will rise to 65 billion somoni (approximately $7 billion), representing a 31% increase over the initially approved budget revenues for the current year.

