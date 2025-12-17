Uzbekistan advances WTO bid with key market access deal with Ecuador

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 17. Uzbekistan has announced the signing of the Protocol on Bilateral Market Access Negotiations with Ecuador, Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan on WTO matters, Azizbek Urunov wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

"We have formalized the Protocol on Bilateral Market Access Negotiations with Ecuador's Ambassador, H.E. Mr. José Valencia, in the presence of Ecuador's Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade Policy, Mr. César Sánchez Icaza," stated Urunov.

He highlighted that Ecuador ranks as Uzbekistan's second-largest trading partner in South America.

"Ecuador's support for Uzbekistan's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) is pivotal, laying a strong foundation for the continued expansion of trade and economic ties between Central Asia and South America," he emphasized.

During the 11th meeting of the Working Group on Uzbekistan's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Uzbekistan successfully concluded bilateral market access negotiations with both Canada and Panama, formalizing the agreements through the signing of protocols.